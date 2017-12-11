The Script announce 2018 Cork gig
The Script have announced that they will be a part of next year’s Live at the Marquee line-up.
Following the release of the Band’s 4th No 1 Album Freedom Child, the band will play the Cork venue on 25 June.
The three-piece band are one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records, scored x3 multi-platinum albums and have also picked up a huge following in the USA where they have x4 platinum selling singles under their belt.
Having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows including selling out the legendary Croke Park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes, we’d recommend grabbing these fast.
Tickets go on sale Friday 15 December from all usual outlets.
