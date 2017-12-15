The Script add extra Cork date due to phenomenal demand

Back to Showbiz Home

Following the release of the band’s fourth number one album Freedom Child, The Script announced that they will play Cork Live at the Marquee in June. Today,

due to demand,

an extra date Live at the Marquee has been added and tickets for this extra date on 26 June, go on sale this Monday 18 Dec at 9 am.

The three-piece band are one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records, scored three multi-platinum albums and have also picked up a huge following in the USA where they have four platinum-selling singles under their belt.

Having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows including selling out the legendary Croke Park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes, these are going to go fast.