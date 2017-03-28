The ’Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer looks intense, and we love it!

When it was announced that Spider-Man was returning to Marvel, comic fans of the world rejoiced.

They would finally get to see Spidey and his adventures done properly.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the fruit of the many year’s labours for Marvel and the trailer, which was released today, is enough to excite fans of the web-head.

In Homecoming, a young Peter Parker (Tom Holland), begins to adapt to his new life as the web-slinging Spider-Man.

Having swung onto our screens in Captain America: Civil War, Peter is eager and out to impress his new mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), while also trying to maintain his normal daily routine.

Spidey is going up against a new villain in the MCU, Vulture (Michael Keaton) and in true comic-book fashion, everything that he holds most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in Irish cinemas on July 7.