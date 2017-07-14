The reviews are in, here’s what everybody thinks of Angela's Ashes the Musical

It has been both a book and a film, but now Frank McCourt's memoir is to be told through another medium: song.

Angela's Ashes The Musical is currently being staged in The Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick before it’s big move to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next week.

With a score described as "haunting" and "unforgettable", it promised to bring audiences to tears one minute before laughing out loud the next - but did it live up to its expectations?

Here’s what people have been saying:

The casting boosts such Irish talent as Eoin Cannon as Frank, Jacinta Whyte as Angela, Clare Barrett as Grandma, Karen Ardiff as Mrs Finucane, Marty Maguire as Malachy, Bryan Burroughs as Quasimodo,

Catch the production at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from July 18 - 30.
By Anna O'Donoghue

