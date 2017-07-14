The reviews are in, here’s what everybody thinks of Angela's Ashes the Musical

It has been both a book and a film, but now Frank McCourt's memoir is to be told through another medium: song.

Angela's Ashes The Musical is currently being staged in The Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick before it’s big move to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next week.

With a score described as "haunting" and "unforgettable", it promised to bring audiences to tears one minute before laughing out loud the next - but did it live up to its expectations?

Here’s what people have been saying:

So blown away that I have no words ! And Eoin Cannon. much as I know your talent, you'll never stop amazing me! 😍#AngelasAshesTheMusical — Veronique Crombe (@VeroTheDonktor) July 8, 2017

Verdict ? 5 stars ! Saw in Limerick, am booked to see it again in Dublin… (and coming from Paris again for it ! ) — Veronique Crombe (@VeroTheDonktor) July 12, 2017

Just in from a great evening at Angela's Ashes,the musical. Absolutely wonderful production! #AngelasAshesTheMusical #LimeTreeTheatre — Ann Hogan (@annmh84) July 13, 2017

As funny as it is poignant with a melodic score and a great cast I'd be very surprised if #AngelasAshesTheMusical isn't a well deserved hit. — Tony O'Sullivan (@TonyOSullivan7) July 13, 2017

#AngelasAshesTheMusical the music is so wonderful and the performances at times breathtaking with all the humour and tragedy of the book! 🎉 — annmarie ryan (@amreeryan) July 10, 2017

Great night at #AngelasAshestheMusical, Jacinta and Eoin sang their hearts out, deservedly standing ovation. @CBumble as great as ever! 👏 — Marketa D. (@MarketaDee) July 11, 2017

Fabulous production of #AngelasAshesTheMusical @LimeTreeTheatre tonight. Emotional,funny and triumphant an absolute joy to experience. Bravo — Suzanne Carmody (@Suzysparkle) July 10, 2017

The casting boosts such Irish talent as Eoin Cannon as Frank, Jacinta Whyte as Angela, Clare Barrett as Grandma, Karen Ardiff as Mrs Finucane, Marty Maguire as Malachy, Bryan Burroughs as Quasimodo,

Catch the production at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from July 18 - 30.