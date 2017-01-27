The Ray D'Arcy show is full of love this weekend

It’s a jam packed line up for The Ray D’Arcy Show this Saturday night.

Firstly Dr Eva Orsmond will join Ray to talk about the first live elimination on Dancing with the Stars and her upcoming documentary Medication Nation on the use and abuse of prescription and over-the-counter medicines in Ireland.

I am delighted to be returning to @RTERayDarcyShow this Saturday to discuss my new documentary. Be sure to tune in! #raydarcyshow #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/OPKjuBN9xJ — Dr Eva (@DrEvaOrsmond) January 25, 2017

The renowned blues singer Mary Coughlan will give viewers a song or two before chatting to Ray on how her life has been transformed after a life saving operation last September - when she had stents put into her heart.

With Valentines just around the corner, Ray will be joined by First Dates Ireland favourites - adorable Lauren Dempsey, joker Paddy Murphy, spirited Richard McNeill and quick witted Kayleigh Coleman - to find out what they’ve been up to since they went on their infamous dates.

They will chat to Ray about their experience on the show, their dream partner and what really went on behind the scenes of the show.

Sticking to the love theme, Tinder on The Telly is back! Mairead Ronan and Ray will play cupid again and give unlucky in love Kayleigh a second chance to find her perfect match. They have lined up three suitable candidates to find her love in a very modern way.

We're giving First Dates star Kayleigh a second chance at love with Tinder on the Telly!! Tune into @RTEOne at 9.25pm tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/SF4JoqHVIL — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) January 27, 2017

Will Tinderella find her Tinderfella?