The Prince of Wales has been revealed as a Harry Potter fan

The Prince of Wales has declared his interest in seeing hit play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, the show’s producer Sonia Friedman revealed.

Sonia, who is behind acclaimed West End shows such as Dreamgirls and Bend It Like Beckham, was recognised for her contribution to theatre as she received an OBE at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning.

Speaking after she was awarded the accolade by the Prince, a tearful Sonia told the Press Association: “I was all cool about it until I walked down this carpeted corridor surrounded by Rembrandts and the history.

“I’m very emotional, I’ve been crying actually … it’s a very strange experience.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked what the pair had discussed, she said: “He asked me if he could come to see Harry Potter.

“He’d heard it was quite long and I said it’s fine because you can nip back home for a cup of tea in between parts.

“He was very interested in Harry Potter.”

(Yui Mok/PA)

The renowned theatre producer has seen her public profile soar since taking on the boy wizard’s story and topped The Stage 100 power list earlier this month.

Sonia said deciding to produce the play was a “huge responsibility”.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “148 shows came before Harry Potter … but producing Harry Potter has obviously been a major point in my career and it’s given me more profile and noticed me more a little.

“Producing something that has such a huge global impact of course has made a massive difference to my life and my career.

“It’s a huge responsibility for the 450-500 million fan base that’s out there and thankfully we got it right.”