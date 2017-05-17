The outtakes of Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer are funnier than the real episode

Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on SNL has received huge praise.

Last weekend, McCarthy took Spicey out on the streets of New York as he searched for the president.

The performance captures the turmoil that seems to be happening within the Trump administration, especially the interaction with the press.

Saturday Night Live have released a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the sequence, which saw McCarthy on the Manhattan streets with a motorised press podium.

It is comedy gold!