The only way is out for Lydia Bright as she misses final slot in The Jump

Reality star Lydia Bright has been eliminated from The Jump, narrowly missing out on a place in the grand final.

The Only Way Is Essex star received her marching orders after failing to leap further than her fellow competitors in Sunday’s instalment of the Channel 4 programme.

But Lydia said: “I didn’t expect to get this far and I have made friends for life.

“And I’ve overcome massive fears so that’s really all I can ask.”

The Jump (Channel 4)

The semi-final saw the competitors tackling both the air jump and the giant slalom, which is the fastest course in the competition, in a bid to secure their spot in next week’s finale.

The competitors who did the worst in both challenges had to face the dreaded ski jump.

Lydia only managed to jump 12.25 metres, but tied with Emma Parker Bowles.

However, as Emma had beaten her in the air jump, it was Lydia who was eliminated.

Thanks so much for all your support 😘 https://t.co/XBy8D011Wo — Lydia-Rose Bright (@LydiaRoseBright) March 5, 2017

Smiling, she said the winter sports show had been “the most amazing experience”.

Next week the remaining competitors, including Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, rugby player Gareth Thomas and Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, will battle it out to be crowned winner of The Jump 2017.

Host Davina McCall also confirmed during the show that model Caprice pulled out due to illness.