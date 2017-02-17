The One Show viewers hit out at Matt Baker after he reveals a rare bird featured on the show has died

Viewers of The One Show were left furious after Matt Baker dropped a bombshell about the death of a rare bird and didn’t seem to be taking the news too seriously.

After a short film about Norman the Booby, a bird indigenous to the Caribbean, and his return to strength after he was found exhausted and malnourished, Matt delivered revealed the bad news that he hadn’t survived the quarantine to send him home.

Norman (BBC)

Viewers fell in love with Norman as they saw how the RSPCA gave Norman a daily bath to keep his feathers moist, fed him fish kept him warm with a special heater.

But at the end of the film, Matt said: “Well it all seemed so positive but I have got some bad news.

Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon (BBC)

“Ever since Mike filmed that segment a couple of months ago, we have heard some sad news. Norman has died.

“He needed warm weather to survive, he was flown over to the Cayman Islands but sadly he didn’t make it out. Sorry to have to tell you that.”

You didn't have to tell us heartless bastard #TheOneShow — Slashdot Dashdot (@slashdotdashdot) February 16, 2017

Why did #theoneshow still air the cheerful little film about Norman the boobie...only to then reveal hes dead😐 — Jo.An.Ay? (@JoJoMicallef) February 16, 2017

#Mattbaker just broke my heart.. that lovely story and then he tells me that actually the poor bird is dead 🖕🏼 #theoneshow — Charly Louise Anne (@Barbz_1804) February 16, 2017

#theoneshow bloody hell. Matt's reputation as the nicest bloke in Britain has just taken a knock.#boobygate — Mick Yates (@HappyPotterer) February 16, 2017

Matt’s co-host Angela Scanlon was even accused of “smirking.”

Why do Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon look so happy that Norman died? #theoneshow — Kimbamummy (@harrington874) February 16, 2017

@BBCTheOneShow that girl presenter really shouldn't smirk at the death of the Caribbean bird!? #harsh #theoneshow # — HayleyLCG (@hayley13lc) February 16, 2017

The One Show is on BBC One on weeknights at 7pm.