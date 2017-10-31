The Old Vic ‘deeply dismayed’ by harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey

The Old Vic has said it is “deeply dismayed” over a historical harassment allegation made against the theatre’s former artistic director Kevin Spacey.

The actor was at the helm of the famous London theatre from 2003 until he was succeeded by Matthew Warchus in 2015.

In its second statement since actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual harassment, a spokeswoman said: “The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against former artistic director Kevin Spacey.”

The statement added: “Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable.

“We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theatre industry on 23 October.

“We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

Our Official Statement: https://t.co/j4ilSse6kn — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) October 31, 2017

It had previously said “no complaints” had been made towards Spacey during his tenure or after he had left.

The two-time Oscar winner has said he is “beyond horrified” by the claim from actor Rapp of an alleged incident in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Rapp accused the 58-year-old of historical harassment at a party.

The Old Vic asked anyone who needed to make a complaint to contact it on confidential@oldvictheatre.com.

Earlier, the International TV Academy withdrew a planned award for the actor in the wake of the allegation.

Spacey was meant to be presented with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award in New York in November, but has now had the honour revoked.

In a statement on its website, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said: “The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.”

It has also been announced that political thriller House Of Cards will come to an end after the forthcoming sixth series.

It is thought that the decision to end the Netflix drama was made prior to Rapp’s claim about Spacey.

Spacey was subjected to a backlash after coming out “as a gay man” in the same message as his apology.

Netflix and House Of Cards producer Media Rights Capital have also released a joint statement about the allegations.

The statement said: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.

“As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The final series of House Of Cards is due to air in 2018.