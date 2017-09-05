The nominees for the Irish Radio Awards have been revealed

The annual IMRO Radio Awards (formerly known as the PPI Irish Radio Awards) has been marking the very best in Irish radio broadcasting for the past 17 years.

The awards are regarding in the same way as an Oscars amongst the Irish world of radio so as you can imagine, the excited was at an all time high when the 2017 nominees were announced today.

The shortlist includes over 185 nominees, including newcomers such as Al Porter and events such as FM104’s Ed Sheeran surprise and 98FM’s Big Slide Home.

Major radio stations such as RTÉ 2FM, 98FM and Today FM heavily dominate the list which covers all areas of radio including music, news, sport, speech, entertainment and of course comedy.

See the shortlist in full:

*Warning, it's a long list*

    General Music Programme

    The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty – 98FM

    Gerry Kelly – BBC Radio Ulster

    Tracy Clifford Show – RTÉ 2FM

    Dermot & Dave – Today FM

    Off The Charts with Fergal D’Arcy – Today FM

    Specialist Music Programme

    Soundscapes: The Potter – BBC Radio Foyle

    Jazz World with Linley Hamilton – BBC Radio Ulster

    The Roadhouse Café – Midlands 103

    Living in the 80s with Will Leahy – RTÉ Gold

    Vox Nostra with Vlad Smishkewych – RTÉ Lyric FM

    The Paul McLoone Show – Today FM

    Songs in the Key of Life – Today FM

    Breakfast Programme

    98FM’s Big Breakfast – 98FM

    PJ and Jim in the Morning – Classic Hits 4FM

    FM104’s The Strawberry Alarm Clock with Jim-Jim and Nobby – FM104

    Breakfast with Ray and Jay – Red FM

    The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show – Today FM

    Music Special

    Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann – Clare FM

    European Early Music Day – RTÉ Lyric FM

    Ray D’Arcy Show – Imelda May Special – RTÉ Radio 1

    ALT – Laurie Shaw Special – Spin South West

    Paul McLoone “It was 50 years ago today, Sgt Pepper taught the band to play” – Today FM

    New Irish Music / Musical Talent Programme

    98FM’s Totally Irish – 98FM

    Meantime – RTÉ Lyric FM

    ALT – Guerilla Sessions – Spin South West

    Lost in Music with Louise Duffy – Today FM

    The Drive Home Live Sessions – WLR

    News Story

    The Death of Martin McGuinness – BBC Radio Foyle

    The Stephen Nolan Show – The RHI Scandal – BBC Radio Ulster

    A Divisive Legacy – The Death of Martin McGuinness – BBC Radio Ulster

    Tragedy in Kilkee – Clare FM

    Anthony Foley – Passing and Funeral Coverage – Limerick’s Live 95FM

    News Bulletin

    98FM News – 98FM

    Newstalk 106-108FM – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Q Radio News Bulletin – Q Radio

    2FM Bilingual News – RTÉ 2FM

    Today FM News – Today FM

    News Programme

    A City in Mourning: The Funerals of Martin McGuinness and Ryan McBride – BBC Radio Foyle

    Terror at Manchester Arena – BBC Radio Ulster

    Brexit: The Vote that Shook the World – RTÉ Radio 1

    News at One: Tusla apologise to Whistle Blower – RTÉ Radio 1

    The National Lunchtime News – Today FM

    Current Affairs Programme

    Anthony “Axel” Foley – The Man – Limerick’s Live 95FM

    Newstalk Drive – President Trump – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Resurrecting the Inner City – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Brexit Special – Live from Oriel Centre Gaol, Dundalk – RTÉ Radio 1

    Heartbeat – South East Radio

    Matt Cooper – Live from New York – Today FM

    Sports Story

    A Warrior on the Field – BBC Radio Foyle

    Women in Sport – Beat 102-103

    Axel – The Day that Shook the Sporting World – Limerick’s Live 95FM

    We All Dream – Ireland at the Euros 2016 – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Man in the Van – RTÉ Radio 1

    Sports Programme

    Stories in Sound: Split the Sap – BBC Radio Ulster

    Off the Ball Weekday – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Off the Ball Live – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Saturday Sport – RTÉ Radio 1

    Dermot & Dave Do The Euros – Today FM

    Documentary/Feature

    Bullets and Ballots in the Banner County – Clare FM

    Bones of Contention – RTÉ Lyric FM

    No Time To lose – RTÉ Radio 1

    We Decide Who Lives or Dies – RTÉ Radio 1

    Anatomy of an Irish Serial Killer – RTÉ Radio 1

    Newcomer

    Una Kelly – BBC Radio Foyle

    Shane Todd – BBC Radio Ulster

    Dave Duke – iRadio

    Caroline Gauley – Shannonside Northern Sound

    Al Porter – Today FM

    Best Live Sound – Music

    John Benson – BBC Radio Ulster

    Davy Neill – BBC Radio Ulster

    Mark Lavin – Clare FM

    Conor Behan – RTÉ 2FM

    Michael Lee – RTÉ Lyric FM

    Music Documentary

    The Green Fields of France – BBC Radio Ulster

    1977 – Cathal Funge (Today FM)

    Aon Richie Eile – KCLR

    Sin E: Jeff Buckey’s Irish Odyssey – RTÉ Radio 1

    Someone to watch over me: The Music Manager – RTÉ Radio 1

    Short Feature

    Love Letters From The Front – BBC Radio Ulster

    The Pat Kenny Show: A History of Scandal in the Catholic Church – Newstalk 106-108fm

    The Pat Kenny Show: The Walk of Fame – Gene Wilder – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Belfast Is… – Q Radio

    Keepsakes – Radio Kerry

    The History Show: A Lemonade Bottle – Red Hare Media (RTÉ Radio 1)

    Magazine Programme

    The John Toal Show – BBC Radio Ulster

    Late Lunch – LMFM

    Moncrieff: Movies and Booze – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Maureen Flanagan’s Life With The Kray Twins – RTÉ Radio 1

    The Ray D’Arcy Show – RTÉ Radio 1

    Drama

    Home – Newstalk 106-108fm

    I Seek Refuge – RTÉ Radio 1

    Drama on One: Harder Faster More by Tracy Martin – RTÉ Radio 1

    Drama on One: Flight Risk – RTÉ Radio 1

    Terms and Conditions – WLR

    Specialist Speech Programme

    Irish Scientists – East Coast FM

    Living with Locked-In Syndrome – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Wellfest – Newstalk 106-108fm

    The Golden Man: The Mystery of Peter Bergmann – Ocean FM

    Joseph O’Connor’s Into The Mystic – RTÉ Radio 1

    Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge

    Blas – BBC Radio Ulster

    Operation Gaeilge – Mid West Radio

    Cormac ag a Cuig – RTÉ Raidio na Gaeltachta

    Pop Raidio – Spin South West

    Ceolas Today FM – Today FM

    Interactive Speech Programme

    The Stephen Nolan Show: RHI Scandal – BBC Radio Ulster

    The Niall Boylan Show – Classic Hits 4FM

    The Neil Prendeville Show: Breaking the Silence – Red FM

    Spin Talk: 13 Reasons Why – Is it doing more harm than good? – Spin 1038

    The Frank Mitchell Phone-in: Manchester Attack – U105

    Comedy Programme

    The Blame Game – BBC Radio Ulster

    Whats Snots 13 Years later – Ocean FM

    Chris & Ciara – RTÉ 2FM

    Callan’s Kicks – RTÉ Radio 1

    Colm O’Regan Wants A Word – Sideline Productions for RTÉ Radio 1

    Community/Social Action

    On Your Behalf: Caring for the Carers – BBC Radio Ulster

    Hell on Earth – Clare FM

    Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon – Cork’s 96FM

    Late Lunch: Wheels for John – LMFM

    The Midlands 103 Christmas Road Safety Campaign – Midlands 103

    Dare to Care – Today FM

    On-Air Competitions / Promotions

    98FM’s Big Slide Home – 98FM

    The Coffin Lock-In – Beat 102-103

    iRadio’s Chicken Dance – iRadio

    The Chosen One on Cork’s Red FM – Red FM

    Off The Charts with Fergal D’Arcy – Today FM

    Station Imaging

    98FM – 98FM

    FM104 – FM104

    RTÉ 2FM – RTÉ 2FM

    Spin 1038 – Spin 1038

    Today FM – Today FM

    Entertainment Inserts

    FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock – FM104

    iRadio’s “A Dose of the Skits” – iRadio

    Breakfast Republic – RTÉ 2FM

    Gift Grub – Today FM

    Dermot & Dave – Today FM

    Innovation

    98FM’s Big Slide Home – 98FM

    Jim Stands Up – Classic Hits 4FM

    The Niall Boylan Show: Stranger Things – Classic Hits 4FM

    Ed Sheeran at The Odeon – FM104

    Off The Ball Roadshow – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Liveline 1917 – RTÉ Radio 1

    Music Broadcaster

    Dara Quilty – 98FM

    Jim-Jim Nugent – FM104

    Ian Dempsey – Today FM

    Fergal D’Arcy – Today FM

    Dermot Whelan – Today FM

    Radio DJ

    Steve Haze – Cork’s 96FM

    Emma Nolan – iRadio

    Steve K – Spin 1038

    Peter Collins – Spin 1038

    Louise Duffy – Today FM

    Specialist Music Broadcaster

    Stephen McCauley – BBC Radio Foyle

    John Toal – BBC Radio Ulster

    Rob O’Connor – Beat 102-103

    Darren Rice – Beat 102-103

    Ray Wingnut – Spin South West

    News Broadcaster

    Brendan O’Loughlin – 98FM

    William Crawley – BBC Radio Ulster

    Sarah McInerney – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Colm O Mongain – RTÉ Radio 1

    Susan Keogh – Today FM

    News Reporter

    Kevin Magee – BBC Radio Ulster

    Shona Murray – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Fergal Keane – RTÉ Radio 1

    Brian O’Connell – RTÉ Radio 1

    Gavan Reilly – Today FM

    Sports Broadcaster

    Eric White – BBC Radio Foyle

    Ger Gilroy – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Joe Molloy – Newstalk 106-108fm

    Joanne Cantwell – RTÉ Radio 1

    Marty Morrissey – RTÉ Radio 1

    Speech Broadcaster

    Mark Patterson – BBC Radio Foyle

    Stephen Nolan – BBC Radio Ulster

    Niall Delaney – Ocean FM

    Neil Prendeville – Red FM

    Damien O’Reilly – RTÉ Radio 1

    Alan Corcoran – South East Radio

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Friday October 6 at the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on Friday, September 22 at a special event to be held in Dublin.
By Anna O'Donoghue

