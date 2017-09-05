The nominees for the Irish Radio Awards have been revealed

The annual IMRO Radio Awards (formerly known as the PPI Irish Radio Awards) has been marking the very best in Irish radio broadcasting for the past 17 years.

The awards are regarding in the same way as an Oscars amongst the Irish world of radio so as you can imagine, the excited was at an all time high when the 2017 nominees were announced today.

The shortlist includes over 185 nominees, including newcomers such as Al Porter and events such as FM104’s Ed Sheeran surprise and 98FM’s Big Slide Home.

Major radio stations such as RTÉ 2FM, 98FM and Today FM heavily dominate the list which covers all areas of radio including music, news, sport, speech, entertainment and of course comedy.

See the shortlist in full:

*Warning, it's a long list*

General Music Programme The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty – 98FM Gerry Kelly – BBC Radio Ulster Tracy Clifford Show – RTÉ 2FM Dermot & Dave – Today FM Off The Charts with Fergal D’Arcy – Today FM Specialist Music Programme Soundscapes: The Potter – BBC Radio Foyle Jazz World with Linley Hamilton – BBC Radio Ulster The Roadhouse Café – Midlands 103 Living in the 80s with Will Leahy – RTÉ Gold Vox Nostra with Vlad Smishkewych – RTÉ Lyric FM The Paul McLoone Show – Today FM Songs in the Key of Life – Today FM Breakfast Programme 98FM’s Big Breakfast – 98FM PJ and Jim in the Morning – Classic Hits 4FM FM104’s The Strawberry Alarm Clock with Jim-Jim and Nobby – FM104 Breakfast with Ray and Jay – Red FM The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show – Today FM Music Special Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann – Clare FM European Early Music Day – RTÉ Lyric FM Ray D’Arcy Show – Imelda May Special – RTÉ Radio 1 ALT – Laurie Shaw Special – Spin South West Paul McLoone “It was 50 years ago today, Sgt Pepper taught the band to play” – Today FM New Irish Music / Musical Talent Programme 98FM’s Totally Irish – 98FM Meantime – RTÉ Lyric FM ALT – Guerilla Sessions – Spin South West Lost in Music with Louise Duffy – Today FM The Drive Home Live Sessions – WLR News Story The Death of Martin McGuinness – BBC Radio Foyle The Stephen Nolan Show – The RHI Scandal – BBC Radio Ulster A Divisive Legacy – The Death of Martin McGuinness – BBC Radio Ulster Tragedy in Kilkee – Clare FM Anthony Foley – Passing and Funeral Coverage – Limerick’s Live 95FM News Bulletin 98FM News – 98FM Newstalk 106-108FM – Newstalk 106-108fm Q Radio News Bulletin – Q Radio 2FM Bilingual News – RTÉ 2FM Today FM News – Today FM News Programme A City in Mourning: The Funerals of Martin McGuinness and Ryan McBride – BBC Radio Foyle Terror at Manchester Arena – BBC Radio Ulster Brexit: The Vote that Shook the World – RTÉ Radio 1 News at One: Tusla apologise to Whistle Blower – RTÉ Radio 1 The National Lunchtime News – Today FM Current Affairs Programme Anthony “Axel” Foley – The Man – Limerick’s Live 95FM Newstalk Drive – President Trump – Newstalk 106-108fm Resurrecting the Inner City – Newstalk 106-108fm Brexit Special – Live from Oriel Centre Gaol, Dundalk – RTÉ Radio 1 Heartbeat – South East Radio Matt Cooper – Live from New York – Today FM Sports Story A Warrior on the Field – BBC Radio Foyle Women in Sport – Beat 102-103 Axel – The Day that Shook the Sporting World – Limerick’s Live 95FM We All Dream – Ireland at the Euros 2016 – Newstalk 106-108fm Man in the Van – RTÉ Radio 1 Sports Programme Stories in Sound: Split the Sap – BBC Radio Ulster Off the Ball Weekday – Newstalk 106-108fm Off the Ball Live – Newstalk 106-108fm Saturday Sport – RTÉ Radio 1 Dermot & Dave Do The Euros – Today FM Documentary/Feature Bullets and Ballots in the Banner County – Clare FM Bones of Contention – RTÉ Lyric FM No Time To lose – RTÉ Radio 1 We Decide Who Lives or Dies – RTÉ Radio 1 Anatomy of an Irish Serial Killer – RTÉ Radio 1 Newcomer Una Kelly – BBC Radio Foyle Shane Todd – BBC Radio Ulster Dave Duke – iRadio Caroline Gauley – Shannonside Northern Sound Al Porter – Today FM Best Live Sound – Music John Benson – BBC Radio Ulster Davy Neill – BBC Radio Ulster Mark Lavin – Clare FM Conor Behan – RTÉ 2FM Michael Lee – RTÉ Lyric FM Music Documentary The Green Fields of France – BBC Radio Ulster 1977 – Cathal Funge (Today FM) Aon Richie Eile – KCLR Sin E: Jeff Buckey’s Irish Odyssey – RTÉ Radio 1 Someone to watch over me: The Music Manager – RTÉ Radio 1 Short Feature Love Letters From The Front – BBC Radio Ulster The Pat Kenny Show: A History of Scandal in the Catholic Church – Newstalk 106-108fm The Pat Kenny Show: The Walk of Fame – Gene Wilder – Newstalk 106-108fm Belfast Is… – Q Radio Keepsakes – Radio Kerry The History Show: A Lemonade Bottle – Red Hare Media (RTÉ Radio 1) Magazine Programme The John Toal Show – BBC Radio Ulster Late Lunch – LMFM Moncrieff: Movies and Booze – Newstalk 106-108fm Maureen Flanagan’s Life With The Kray Twins – RTÉ Radio 1 The Ray D’Arcy Show – RTÉ Radio 1 Drama Home – Newstalk 106-108fm I Seek Refuge – RTÉ Radio 1 Drama on One: Harder Faster More by Tracy Martin – RTÉ Radio 1 Drama on One: Flight Risk – RTÉ Radio 1 Terms and Conditions – WLR Specialist Speech Programme Irish Scientists – East Coast FM Living with Locked-In Syndrome – Newstalk 106-108fm Wellfest – Newstalk 106-108fm The Golden Man: The Mystery of Peter Bergmann – Ocean FM Joseph O’Connor’s Into The Mystic – RTÉ Radio 1 Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge Blas – BBC Radio Ulster Operation Gaeilge – Mid West Radio Cormac ag a Cuig – RTÉ Raidio na Gaeltachta Pop Raidio – Spin South West Ceolas Today FM – Today FM Interactive Speech Programme The Stephen Nolan Show: RHI Scandal – BBC Radio Ulster The Niall Boylan Show – Classic Hits 4FM The Neil Prendeville Show: Breaking the Silence – Red FM Spin Talk: 13 Reasons Why – Is it doing more harm than good? – Spin 1038 The Frank Mitchell Phone-in: Manchester Attack – U105 Comedy Programme The Blame Game – BBC Radio Ulster Whats Snots 13 Years later – Ocean FM Chris & Ciara – RTÉ 2FM Callan’s Kicks – RTÉ Radio 1 Colm O’Regan Wants A Word – Sideline Productions for RTÉ Radio 1 Community/Social Action On Your Behalf: Caring for the Carers – BBC Radio Ulster Hell on Earth – Clare FM Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon – Cork’s 96FM Late Lunch: Wheels for John – LMFM The Midlands 103 Christmas Road Safety Campaign – Midlands 103 Dare to Care – Today FM On-Air Competitions / Promotions 98FM’s Big Slide Home – 98FM The Coffin Lock-In – Beat 102-103 iRadio’s Chicken Dance – iRadio The Chosen One on Cork’s Red FM – Red FM Off The Charts with Fergal D’Arcy – Today FM Station Imaging 98FM – 98FM FM104 – FM104 RTÉ 2FM – RTÉ 2FM Spin 1038 – Spin 1038 Today FM – Today FM Entertainment Inserts FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock – FM104 iRadio’s “A Dose of the Skits” – iRadio Breakfast Republic – RTÉ 2FM Gift Grub – Today FM Dermot & Dave – Today FM Innovation 98FM’s Big Slide Home – 98FM Jim Stands Up – Classic Hits 4FM The Niall Boylan Show: Stranger Things – Classic Hits 4FM Ed Sheeran at The Odeon – FM104 Off The Ball Roadshow – Newstalk 106-108fm Liveline 1917 – RTÉ Radio 1 Music Broadcaster Dara Quilty – 98FM Jim-Jim Nugent – FM104 Ian Dempsey – Today FM Fergal D’Arcy – Today FM Dermot Whelan – Today FM Radio DJ Steve Haze – Cork’s 96FM Emma Nolan – iRadio Steve K – Spin 1038 Peter Collins – Spin 1038 Louise Duffy – Today FM Specialist Music Broadcaster Stephen McCauley – BBC Radio Foyle John Toal – BBC Radio Ulster Rob O’Connor – Beat 102-103 Darren Rice – Beat 102-103 Ray Wingnut – Spin South West News Broadcaster Brendan O’Loughlin – 98FM William Crawley – BBC Radio Ulster Sarah McInerney – Newstalk 106-108fm Colm O Mongain – RTÉ Radio 1 Susan Keogh – Today FM News Reporter Kevin Magee – BBC Radio Ulster Shona Murray – Newstalk 106-108fm Fergal Keane – RTÉ Radio 1 Brian O’Connell – RTÉ Radio 1 Gavan Reilly – Today FM Sports Broadcaster Eric White – BBC Radio Foyle Ger Gilroy – Newstalk 106-108fm Joe Molloy – Newstalk 106-108fm Joanne Cantwell – RTÉ Radio 1 Marty Morrissey – RTÉ Radio 1 Speech Broadcaster Mark Patterson – BBC Radio Foyle Stephen Nolan – BBC Radio Ulster Niall Delaney – Ocean FM Neil Prendeville – Red FM Damien O’Reilly – RTÉ Radio 1 Alan Corcoran – South East Radio

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Friday October 6 at the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on Friday, September 22 at a special event to be held in Dublin.