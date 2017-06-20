The Niall Boylan Show wins Best Scheduled Talk Show in the world at New York radio awards

The Niall Boylan Show has scooped the Best Scheduled Talk Show in the world at an awards ceremony in New York.

Niall and Helena went to the Big Apple to accept the prize from the New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards.

They have been documenting their travels on their Facebook page if you dare to keep up.

The Classic Hits 4FM talk show wasn't the only Irish winner in the competition, RTÉ also scooped several awards such as Best Drama Special and Best Writing.

The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards honors radio programming and promotions in all lengths and formats from radio stations, networks and independent producers around the world.