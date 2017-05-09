The new Spider-Man performed Rihanna's Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle and it blew people away

Tom Holland is a name that is going to be on everyone's lips come June when he stars as the new Spider-Man.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have already seen Holland in the role when he had a part in Captain America: Civil War, but Holland showed he's a lot more than just a web-slinger.

Holland starred on Lip Sync Battle and took on Rihanna's Umbrella - complete with the original choreography.

And he slayed.



He's impressive performance did not go unnoticed as it sent Twitter into a frenzy.

We think even Rihanna would be impressed.

Nice work, Tom.
By Steve Neville

