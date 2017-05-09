The new Spider-Man performed Rihanna's Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle and it blew people away
Tom Holland is a name that is going to be on everyone's lips come June when he stars as the new Spider-Man.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have already seen Holland in the role when he had a part in Captain America: Civil War, but Holland showed he's a lot more than just a web-slinger.
Holland starred on Lip Sync Battle and took on Rihanna's Umbrella - complete with the original choreography.
And he slayed.
Tom Holland's full performance of Rihanna's “Umbrella" on Lip Sync Battle.— peter parker (@fcukspiderman) May 8, 2017
He did that. TOM HOLLAND DID THAT EVERYONE 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZpKC6s8moY
He's impressive performance did not go unnoticed as it sent Twitter into a frenzy.
I'm inappropriately in love. Congrats world, Tom Holland is here to save us. 🏆🕷🥊 https://t.co/gRCC9lXbna— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 9, 2017
I have never drawn anything faster#spiderman #tomholland #SpiderManHomecoming @TomHolland1996 I hope I did you well pic.twitter.com/nMoZq0kz8M— Leiloo (@leeloodemarchi) May 9, 2017
Tom Holland performing Rihanna's Umbrella on @SpikeLSB will be me the next time it rains ☔️so good.— B-List at Capital (@BListAtCapital) May 9, 2017
I CAN'T STOP WATCHING TOM HOLLAND'S LIP SYNC BATTLE! WHERE DID THAT EVEN COME FROM?! 🕷☔️ #umbrella pic.twitter.com/Pf8hoFSPqS— Hannah Dowle (@HannahDowle) May 9, 2017
Tom Holland's #LipSyncBattle is the best thing that I have ever seen in my life 😍😂👌🏼— ... (@miss_m0uth) May 9, 2017
tom holland, the true definition of 'a man who can do both' pic.twitter.com/gJk6nppwP2— tony (@spideyyparkerr) May 8, 2017
We were all @Zendaya during that sync from @TomHolland1996. #LipSyncBattle #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Cj7EJFBV2— Lip Sync Battle (@SpikeLSB) May 7, 2017
We think even Rihanna would be impressed.
Nice work, Tom.
