The new Harry Styles album was released today and people are impressed
The transition is complete. Harry Styles has officially made the leap from boy band member to solo star with the release of his new album.
HARRY.STYLES //12.MAY.17// pic.twitter.com/mmXjvkp9W6— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) April 13, 2017
And people have been very impressed with his debut effort.
you know what..... i'm just gonna say it— joshbriond ☭ (@queersocialism) May 12, 2017
harry styles' album is incredible and i am not ashamed pic.twitter.com/hFplLT9ob0
I'm in love with harry styles again after listening to his album. Well-thought-out!— Fara Maswarani (@FaraFaya) May 12, 2017
The new Harry Styles album is really really good 👌🏼👌🏼— SANA (@topblink) May 12, 2017
@Harry_Styles this album is a banger— Annie (@yhitsannie) May 12, 2017
The heart-throb was at BBC Radio 1 to promote the release and LOADS of people showed up to greet him.
🎥| Harry at @BBCR1 in London #harrystyles #promo #HarryStylesListeningParty (@atticusstyles) pic.twitter.com/cEiCOjmfsA— One Direction WW (@1DBoysWW) May 12, 2017
As did plenty of paparazzi, who Styles seemed quite happy to see.
Hello you @Harry_Styles ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ZuSxWO2E9L— Cam. ✨ (@PsychoLoueh) May 12, 2017
The former One Directioner gave a host of insights into the album, with Nick Grimshaw digging for information.
"Just be honest, Jake."— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 12, 2017
It's fair to say people are REALLY rating the #HarryStylesListeningParty so far - good luck, Jake in Litchfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/ECkkqDkqEj
We just HAD to ask who 'Two Ghosts' was about *cough* taylorswift *cough* 👻 💘— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 12, 2017
Listen 👉 https://t.co/48RuyAdouO #HarryStylesListeningParty pic.twitter.com/dZfv2uRtKI
Of course, you can't please everyone.
*opens Twitter*— Larissa ⚡🐊 (@neonfairytale) May 12, 2017
*people screaming about Harry Styles*
*closes Twitter*
