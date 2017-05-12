The new Harry Styles album was released today and people are impressed

The transition is complete. Harry Styles has officially made the leap from boy band member to solo star with the release of his new album.

And people have been very impressed with his debut effort.

you know what..... i'm just gonna say it



harry styles' album is incredible and i am not ashamed pic.twitter.com/hFplLT9ob0 — joshbriond ☭ (@queersocialism) May 12, 2017

I'm in love with harry styles again after listening to his album. Well-thought-out! — Fara Maswarani (@FaraFaya) May 12, 2017

The new Harry Styles album is really really good 👌🏼👌🏼 — SANA (@topblink) May 12, 2017

@Harry_Styles this album is a banger — Annie (@yhitsannie) May 12, 2017

The heart-throb was at BBC Radio 1 to promote the release and LOADS of people showed up to greet him.

As did plenty of paparazzi, who Styles seemed quite happy to see.

The former One Directioner gave a host of insights into the album, with Nick Grimshaw digging for information.

"Just be honest, Jake."



It's fair to say people are REALLY rating the #HarryStylesListeningParty so far - good luck, Jake in Litchfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/ECkkqDkqEj — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 12, 2017

We just HAD to ask who 'Two Ghosts' was about *cough* taylorswift *cough* 👻 💘



Listen 👉 https://t.co/48RuyAdouO #HarryStylesListeningParty pic.twitter.com/dZfv2uRtKI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 12, 2017

Of course, you can't please everyone.