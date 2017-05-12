The new Harry Styles album was released today and people are impressed

The transition is complete. Harry Styles has officially made the leap from boy band member to solo star with the release of his new album.

And people have been very impressed with his debut effort.

The heart-throb was at BBC Radio 1 to promote the release and LOADS of people showed up to greet him.

As did plenty of paparazzi, who Styles seemed quite happy to see.

The former One Directioner gave a host of insights into the album, with Nick Grimshaw digging for information.

Of course, you can't please everyone.

By Steve Neville

