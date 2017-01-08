The most special tributes made to David Bowie on his 70th birthday

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world on what would have been late singer David Bowie’s 70th birthday.

Born on January 8, 1947, the singer died just two days after his 69th birthday last year.

"I'm an instant star. Just add water and stir." - Happy Birthday to The Thin White Duke, David Bowie pic.twitter.com/BiX4BtRWjW — Canadian Music Week (@CMW_Week) January 8, 2017

"I don't know where I'm going from here but I promise it won't be boring" ~ David Bowie. His 70th birthday is today. pic.twitter.com/bfQ2your7d — Laura Steele (@RealLauraSteele) January 8, 2017

But as well as fans remembering the occasion on social media, music director Tom Hingston has released a special EP pulling together some of the artist’s last ever recordings.

The short collection, entitled No Plan, takes music from the artist’s work for his musical Lazarus, and an accompanying video has also been released.

Set in the window of the shop Newton Electrical, the video hints at the show’s protagonist Thomas Newton, the reincarnation of the character Bowie played himself in the 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth.

On the weekend that marks the anniversary of both the legendary singer’s death and birth, a number of special tributes have been planned across the country.

After it was discovered that the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died, a BBC documentary on Saturday night also revealed that Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus.

Feet away from his first home in Brixton, south London, a special Celebrating David Bowie event at the O2 Academy on Sunday night will raise funds for the Children And The Arts charity.