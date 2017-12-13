The Moody Blues delighted at Hall of Fame nod alongside ‘heroine’ Nina Simone

The Moody Blues’ frontman Justin Hayward has shared his delight as the British rockers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Dire Straits, Bon Jovi and The Cars were also announced in the class of 2018 alongside famed jazz singer Nina Simone and “godmother of rock and roll”, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The six artists were chosen from a group of 19 nominees which included Radiohead, who had been tipped to enter the hall of fame in their first year of eligibility.

Nina Simone (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hayward told the Press Association it was a “privilege to be celebrated in the same building, on the same street even, as my own heroes – Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers – and now, at last, with us, my heroine Nina Simone.”

He added: “I’m extremely grateful to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first for creating the supreme temple to all that has brought endless joy into my life since I was a small boy, and now, after all these years, for including us.

“But all the thanks must go to The Moody Blues fans for giving us a wonderful, wonderful life in music – our induction has now validated the music they so love and I’m so, so pleased, for us all. Yippee.”

Formed in Birmingham in 1964, Moody Blues pioneered art rock and were part of the British Invasion cultural phenomenon.

They will be inducted in Cleveland on April 14 next year alongside the five other artists.

Votes are cast by about 1,000 music-industry figures as well as an online fans ballot for the public.