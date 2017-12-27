The Miniaturist’s television adaptation a hit with viewers

The BBC’s adaptation of The Miniaturist has been praised by viewers familiar with the 2014 novel.

The television two-parter, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Alex Hassell, delighted the Christmas audience with its reflection of 17th century Amsterdam.

Based on Jessie Burton’s debut novel of the same name, the drama sees young Dutch girl Nella Oortman (Taylor-Joy) arrive in Amsterdam to begin a new life as the wife of wealthy Amsterdam merchant, Johannes Brandt (Hassell).

However, she soon enters a world of mystery when Johannes gifts her a cabinet replica of their mansion furnished by a mysterious miniaturist, whose tiny creations soon begin mirroring, and even predicting, reality.

Burton’s novel sparked a bidding war between publishers and producers rushed to adapt the work.

The BBC took it on in what the author called a “dream come true” and viewers who had read the book were pleased with the outcome.

@ShadowSteph wrote on Twitter: “The Miniaturist breaking my heart all over again. Great book, great TV adaption (thank goodness).”

What a superb drama #TheMiniaturist was. It's unusual for a film to better the book, but they totally did it. Just wonderful. — Pam Crosby (@PamCrosby1) December 27, 2017

@RachelOrange1 posted: “What a sumptuous treat, bringing the book to life. Loved The Miniaturist.”

@Nickh77 tweeted: “Exquisite and so sad.. Beautiful performances by a wonderful cast.”

Nella and Johannes have been a couple since 1686 #dekoopels. Hope you enjoy part two! Thank you very very much for watching - I am so proud of this cast and crew that made it all possible #TheMiniaturist #sellthatsugarNella ❤️🎁✨ pic.twitter.com/iUv42cGaGS — Jessie Burton (@jesskatbee) December 27, 2017

And Burton was pretty pleased with the result herself, tweeting: “Thank you very very much for watching – I am so proud of this cast and crew that made it all possible.”