The makers of Serial have teased a new true-crime podcast and it sounds amazing

The makers of Serial and This American Life have teased a new podcast which is bound to thrill true crimes fan.

S-Town is one of three new podcasts in development from the new podcast company Serial Productions, which includes the likes of Sarah Koenig, Julie Snyder, Ira Glass, and many more of the This American Life team.

(L-R) Serial co-creator and S-Town executive producer Julie Snyder, This American Life creator and host Ira Glass, S-Town host Brian Reed, Serial host Sarah Koenig (Sandy Honig)

The podcast will be hosted by This American Life producer Brian Reed who was contacted by an Alabama antique clock restorer seeking his help to solve a murder.

S-Town focuses on “John, a man who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who’s allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder.

“But then someone else ends up dead, sparking a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man’s life.”

Brian Reed spent three years reporting the story (Andrea Morales)

All seven episodes will drop on March 28, but if you can’t wait until then, a three-minute teaser episode has already been released, on which Koenig says of S-Town: “It is weird, it is beautiful, it has a plot that goes in fascinating directions that I never saw coming.”