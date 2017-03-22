The Love Actually sequel trailer will bring you right back to 2003

It's the sequel we have been waiting to see for over a decade, and now we have our first look.

'Red Nose Day, Actually' is being launched as part of Comic Relief and the trailer is enough to get anyone excited for the sequel we never thought we would see.

The cast from the hit 2003 movie will reunite for this check-in on where their lives took them after Love Actually.

Anyone else feeling old? Little Sam and Joanna are all grown up, which is more than we can say for Bill Nighy's character, Billy Mack.

Over the last few months, writer and director Richard Curtis has been letting a few images slip off set, just enough to get us excited.

Red Nose Day director, Emme Freud has been giving us some behind-the-scenes looks.

You can watch 'Red Nose Day, Actually' on BBC1 on Friday March 24.
By Greg Murphy

