The Love Actually sequel trailer will bring you right back to 2003

It's the sequel we have been waiting to see for over a decade, and now we have our first look.

'Red Nose Day, Actually' is being launched as part of Comic Relief and the trailer is enough to get anyone excited for the sequel we never thought we would see.

The cast from the hit 2003 movie will reunite for this check-in on where their lives took them after Love Actually.

Anyone else feeling old? Little Sam and Joanna are all grown up, which is more than we can say for Bill Nighy's character, Billy Mack.

Over the last few months, writer and director Richard Curtis has been letting a few images slip off set, just enough to get us excited.

Red Nose Day director, Emme Freud has been giving us some behind-the-scenes looks.

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

1 week til #rednosedayactually on BBC1. Has he aged? Could he be more handsome? Is she perfect? #justincases pic.twitter.com/1UCWIIRjfT — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 17, 2017

i have a beautiful trailer for #rednosedayactually to show you this afternoon. in the meantime... this... pic.twitter.com/IYJH2jTi6d — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 22, 2017

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow pic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Oh Rufus. There's something unexpected in the bagging area. #rednosedayactually day 2. Done. pic.twitter.com/fnk6lNZmyr — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 23, 2017

You can watch 'Red Nose Day, Actually' on BBC1 on Friday March 24.