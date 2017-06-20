The Longitude Lounge returns to Marlay Park
The Longitude Lounge is returning to Marlay Park this summer, following the success of the lounge at the festival for the last two years.
A ticket to the Longitude Lounge gives you access to the lounge bar, food, indoor and outdoor seating, hammocks, VIP toilets, and resident DJs belting out the tunes.
This summer the Longitude Lounge is in association with Coca-Cola, giving guests access to the Coca-Cola tower where you can gaze across the entire festival and hang out on a swinging day bed.
Longitude never looked better. Swing by the Longitude Lounge in association with Coca-Cola #eventprofs pic.twitter.com/NrQNIHRyzm— Verve Live Agency (@VerveLiveAgency) July 16, 2016
The Longitude Lounge is described as a "relaxed and spacious environment" where you can escape the hustle and bustle.
- Access to Longitude Lounge area in association with Coca-Cola
- Comfortable undercover and outdoor seating
- Coca-Cola look out Tower
- Cash bar
- Top food vendor
- Resident DJs in Lounge area (between Main Stage sets)
- Restroom facilities
As well as your ticket to the festival the Longitude Lounge package includes:
Tickets for The Longitude Lounge are available now:
VIP Day tickets: €109.50 / VIP Two-Day tickets: €199.50 / VIP Weekend tickets: €289.50
Feeling very important at longitude vip lounge @Rigerroo #Longitude2016 pic.twitter.com/pqjA2E1FCy— Emmett Egan (@EmmettEganSC) July 15, 2016
