The Lego Batman Movie toppled at US box office by micro-budget thriller Get Out

Comedian Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out has stormed to the top of the US box office.

The film did even better in its first weekend in cinemas than initially projected, pulling in $33.4 million — about $3 million higher than studio estimates.

The micro-budget thriller easily topped the box office and unseated The Lego Batman Movie from first place.

The Lego Movie spinoff earned $19.2 million in its third week in cinemas.

John Wick: Chapter Two took the third-place spot with $9.4 million, bringing its total to $74.8 million after three weeks, while The Great Wall added $9.1 million in week two.

In fifth place, Fifty Shades Darker grossed $7.8 million, bumping the picture past the $100 million mark domestically.