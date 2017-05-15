The latest celeb conspiracy theory: Is Avril Lavigne dead?

A fan of Avril Lavigne's is convinced that the singing starlet died in 2003 and has been impersonated by a look-alike singer called Melissa Vandella ever since.

We know, crazy, right?

The Twitter user @givenchyass shared her admittedly well thought out theory over the weekend and is still adding 'evidence' to it today. As conspiracies go, it's quite elaborate!

Here's the thread:

And she's since been adding more 'evidence' to the thread...

There's no real facts surrounding any of this so we've no reason to think Avril is anything other than safe, well and producing music.

It's an interesting theory all the same.

And it's definitely 'Complicated'.
By Pam Ryan

