The latest celeb conspiracy theory: Is Avril Lavigne dead?

A fan of Avril Lavigne's is convinced that the singing starlet died in 2003 and has been impersonated by a look-alike singer called Melissa Vandella ever since.

We know, crazy, right?

The Twitter user @givenchyass shared her admittedly well thought out theory over the weekend and is still adding 'evidence' to it today. As conspiracies go, it's quite elaborate!

Here's the thread:

here's a video I made comparing an avril song from 2002 to an avril song from 2014 pic.twitter.com/1KFZJ8cHnD — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

okay yes obviously you can change your genre of music but like .. just saying — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

so let me begin this by telling you a little about avril — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

she was born in ontario, canada in 1984 and her first album "let go" was released in 2002 when she was 18 — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

up until this point she was so used to being able to live a normal life and now that she was famous, she couldn't handle the paparazzi — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

so she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi (avril on the left, look alike on the right) pic.twitter.com/wNSrDVh09i — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

her name is melissa vandella and they quickly became bestfriends — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

an unknown source says that melissa and avril were in the studio one day hanging out and they thought it would be funny to teach melissa — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

how to sing and sound like avril (this wasn't proven but it was tipped to an unknown source) — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

so moving on to 2003, melissa was still working for avril and avril was about to start working on her next album — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

tragically, avril's grandfather passed away and it hurt her so much. he was her bestfriend and her biggest supporter — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

she basically lost it. she was so distraught, crying on stage and in interviews. she would lock herself in her apartment and write for weeks — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

on end. finally she finished the songs for the next album and if you've heard that album.. you know what I mean when I say it's depressing — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

she recorded those songs, having to frequently take breaks in between sessions to cry and calm down. she was absolutely heartbroken — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

other sources even said she threatened to kill herself and tried to attempt several times because she felt she couldn't go on without him — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

and the next part of this theory is that she actually succeeded. it is said avril hung herself in late 2003 — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

now if you were alive during this time you know that avril was everywhere. everyone knew her name, she was THE punk princess — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

she was at the peak of her career, so it is said that instead of letting the news of her dying go into the media, they used her look alike — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

to live on the rest of "avril lavigne's" life as her. they already had avril's recordings of her second album so they decided to release it — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

"they" referring to her record company — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

her second album was released, and it was actually avril's voice so they didn't worry about melissa having to sing jsut yet — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

then all of a sudden in 2007, "avril" (melissa) released the best damn thing and she had a new look and a new style (avril 2004, avril 2007) pic.twitter.com/CuWn8YcNke — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

okay I know girlfriends a bop but like .. it's a completely different style and use of vocals that she would do before — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

and a lot of avril's birthmarks she had before are gone. and she also has a same tattoo that melissa has .. — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

and once this theory was brought to her attention in an interview and she was very shaky and nervous in her interview, she was trying to — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

play it off as a joke and saying things like "well I'm here so that's not true" and all of that and then she performed after the interview — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

and she was stumbling on and off stage and messing up words. — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

like I'm not saying that avril is dead but — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

and melissa is weird — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

avril is dead — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

And she's since been adding more 'evidence' to the thread...

update: new piece of evidence found by @kellyblaus iM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/MeuO5ZhATg — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 14, 2017

ok but this ?? different face shape https://t.co/5LwetlJHDK — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 14, 2017

There's no real facts surrounding any of this so we've no reason to think Avril is anything other than safe, well and producing music.

It's an interesting theory all the same.

And it's definitely 'Complicated'.