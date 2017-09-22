The Late Late Toy Show's talent search has been extended

You still have a chance to apply to take part in this year's Late Late Toy Show.

The deadline to get applications in to be part of the cast has been extended by another seven days.

Young performers now have until Friday, September 29 to get their applications in.

The Late Late Toy Show team will then travel around the country auditioning for this year's round up of the best talent.

The team are set to head to Cork, Galway and Mullingar in late October to kickstart regional auditions.

The auditions are invitation only so you need to apply if you think that you have what it takes.

Here's what you need to do to apply:

*Download the application form here.

*Record a video showing off your skills

*Send a DVD or USB of the video to The Late Late Toy Show Auditions, PO Box 170, RTÉ, Dublin 4.

The Late Late Toy Show has provided some classic TV moments like rapping farmer Fionn, John Joe the horologist, and Domhnall meeting his idol Robbie Keane.

His face is priceless!

And who could forget the moment that Ed Sheeran surprised 11-year-old Aimee Keogh and joined in the karaoke?

Aimee has some advice for anyone planning on auditioning for the show: “Be yourself. Don't try to put on an act. Just be who you want to be."

Aimee auditioned twice and she said she remembers the moment her mother told her she got on the show.

"We were so excited. It's every kid’s dream to be on the Toy Show. The atmosphere on the night was amazing, even in rehearsals. It’s indescribable," she said.

"I'm delighted I got to experience it,” she added.