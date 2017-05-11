The Late Late Show is crowning its very own karaoke king or queen this week

Joe Duffy, Paul Costelloe and a Karaoke King or Queen Crowned on The Late Late Show this week

The Late Late Show is crowning its very own Karaoke King or Queen this weekend as the show looks for its own entrant to battle for a chance to represent Ireland at the Karaoke World Championships.

Warning: Cringe level will be high.

On Friday night, DJ Electric Eddie is launching a national search for Ireland’s best karaoke singer and The Late Late Show is going to find its very own contestant to compete for the honour to sing for Ireland.

Broadcaster Joe Duffy will also be dropping by to chat about taking the pulse of the nation on Liveline as he revisits some of the standout stories that had the entire country roaring at their radios. Viewers will find out what happened next.

Paul Costelloe will chat about going from working as a door-to-door bible salesman to becoming one of Ireland’s most famous fashion designers.

He’ll chat about surviving the recession and crafting some of the world’s most famous dresses as personal designer for Princes Diana.

As Guns N’ Roses prepare to rock Slane again, The Late Late Show will be looking back at some of the huge gigs that defined a generation with Lord Henry Mountcharles.

From The Rolling Stones and U2 to a gig that Bruce Springsteen will never forget, he’ll be giving viewers the inside track on staging some of the biggest concerts Ireland has ever seen.

Artist Rasher will be in studio to chat about the inspiration behind his latest exhibition.