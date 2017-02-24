The Late Late Show had a bucking bronco competition - seriously

Tuning into the Late Late Show on a Friday night you expect lively chat, interesting debate and A-list guests.

You may not expect to see a bucking bronco.

We promised you something unexpected :) #latelate pic.twitter.com/FLdKPZFDIk — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 24, 2017

Darren and Linda each represented one half of the audience in a competition to see who could last longer on the funfair attraction.

In what other show would you have to go on a buffalo to see what half of the audience get a prize? #LateLateShow — Patrice Hardy (@MisssPatrice) February 24, 2017

Linda was first up but sadly, she only managed 15 seconds.

Poor Linda. The shame😂😂😂 #LateLateShow — Carmel Ní Nualláin (@carmelnolan2000) February 24, 2017

Darren was next up and first of all, his attire impressed.

#latelateshow In fairness lad from #Kiltimagh came dressed for the challenge on the bronco — MáireNíGiollaBhríde (@qualann) February 24, 2017

He lasted almost 30 seconds, winning the prize of a holiday for his side of the audience.

Go waaaaan Darren, you've done this before 😉 #LateLateShow — Audrey O'Hagan (@Audge3000) February 24, 2017

Of course, Ryan wouldn't leave one half of the crowd go home empty handed, and there was one for everybody in the audience.