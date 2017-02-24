The Late Late Show had a bucking bronco competition - seriously
Tuning into the Late Late Show on a Friday night you expect lively chat, interesting debate and A-list guests.
You may not expect to see a bucking bronco.
We promised you something unexpected :) #latelate pic.twitter.com/FLdKPZFDIk— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 24, 2017
Darren and Linda each represented one half of the audience in a competition to see who could last longer on the funfair attraction.
In what other show would you have to go on a buffalo to see what half of the audience get a prize? #LateLateShow— Patrice Hardy (@MisssPatrice) February 24, 2017
Linda was first up but sadly, she only managed 15 seconds.
Linda, ye mad egg! #LateLateShow— Audrey O'Hagan (@Audge3000) February 24, 2017
Poor Linda. The shame😂😂😂 #LateLateShow— Carmel Ní Nualláin (@carmelnolan2000) February 24, 2017
Darren was next up and first of all, his attire impressed.
#latelateshow In fairness lad from #Kiltimagh came dressed for the challenge on the bronco— MáireNíGiollaBhríde (@qualann) February 24, 2017
#LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/8DpFZnhy3P— John Varian (@varianjv) February 24, 2017
He lasted almost 30 seconds, winning the prize of a holiday for his side of the audience.
Go waaaaan Darren, you've done this before 😉 #LateLateShow— Audrey O'Hagan (@Audge3000) February 24, 2017
Of course, Ryan wouldn't leave one half of the crowd go home empty handed, and there was one for everybody in the audience.
