The Late Late Show had a bucking bronco competition - seriously

Tuning into the Late Late Show on a Friday night you expect lively chat, interesting debate and A-list guests.

You may not expect to see a bucking bronco.

Darren and Linda each represented one half of the audience in a competition to see who could last longer on the funfair attraction.

Linda was first up but sadly, she only managed 15 seconds.

Darren was next up and first of all, his attire impressed.

He lasted almost 30 seconds, winning the prize of a holiday for his side of the audience.

Of course, Ryan wouldn't leave one half of the crowd go home empty handed, and there was one for everybody in the audience.
By Steve Neville

