The ladies of CBB are all fighting over Calum, and viewers can't stop laughing

The ladies of the Celebrity Big Brother house all seem to be after Calum Best, and viewers think it’s just hilarious.

Original housemates Stacy Francis and Jasmine Waltz have long liked the look of the model (and even Coleen Nolan seems to be keen), and now newcomers Jessica Cunningham and Chloe Ferry are all over him too.

The competition has triggered countless funny posts on social media.

These girls are so embarrassing all fighting over Calum omg yikes #CBB pic.twitter.com/sQkynGrBdL — ◻️ (@sebsjades) January 16, 2017

Hahaha the girls are all over calum #CBB — tom (@thomasvernon89) January 16, 2017

A can't believe 3 lasses are actually arguing over calum best #cbb — daisy (@daisynickers) January 16, 2017

oh God, I can see a cat fight starting soon between Chloe and Jessica.. watch out Calum! #CBB 🙈😂 x — Pam K 🐱♥ (@KittyKatPK) January 16, 2017

Things heated up when Chloe perched on Calum’s lap in the latest episode, and tried to give him a kiss.

Many fans were left cringing after noting that Calum looked rather awkward – and not that into it at all.

Chloe trying to force herself onto Calum and Calum's having none of it #CBB



Me watching it like #cringe pic.twitter.com/SlYfWpG2A9 — J'Zargo ⚪🔵 (@KurtHughes85) January 16, 2017

Me watching Chloe trying to winch Calum #CBB pic.twitter.com/BG4dWEiFOI — Rowan Graham (@Rowann09) January 16, 2017

Oh god chloe is making me cringe, Calum obviously isn't interested 😳 #CBB pic.twitter.com/JgiyLAIA0G — ◻️ (@sebsjades) January 16, 2017

Yes, far from lapping up the attention, there is the definite sense that Calum is feeling a little nervy as the pack closes in.

Calum genuinely looks scared for his life #CBB — #IzzyK (@Keeganzsays_) January 16, 2017

Who will succumb to his charms next?