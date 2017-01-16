The ladies of CBB are all fighting over Calum, and viewers can't stop laughing

The ladies of the Celebrity Big Brother house all seem to be after Calum Best, and viewers think it’s just hilarious.

Original housemates Stacy Francis and Jasmine Waltz have long liked the look of the model (and even Coleen Nolan seems to be keen), and now newcomers Jessica Cunningham and Chloe Ferry are all over him too.

The competition has triggered countless funny posts on social media.

Things heated up when Chloe perched on Calum’s lap in the latest episode, and tried to give him a kiss.

Many fans were left cringing after noting that Calum looked rather awkward – and not that into it at all.

Yes, far from lapping up the attention, there is the definite sense that Calum is feeling a little nervy as the pack closes in.

Who will succumb to his charms next?
