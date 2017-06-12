The Kooks announce Irish date for their 'Best Of' tour

The Kooks have announced their 'Best Of' tour to celebrate a decade of being together as a band.

Since they burst onto the scene in 2006, the Brighton four piece have gone from strength to strength with hits like 'She moves in her own way' and 'Inside In/Inside Out' which went five time platinum last month.

With three more studio albums, a number of massive world tours, awards and critical acclaim under their belts, it was clear that the indie rockers' should celebrate their momentous career so far with a tour of all their greatest hits.

The Kooks have been warming up by hitting the road to perform shows across Europe, South America and summer festivals and the 'Best Of' tour will also feature some of their new music that the band have been dedicating time to in the studio this year.

They will perform at The Olympia Theatre on January 18, 2018, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.