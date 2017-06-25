The Killers return to Glastonbury stage

American rock band The Killers drew a massive crowd to the John Peel tent as they made an unexpected return to Glastonbury Festival.

The audience spilled out of the tent and on to the field after rumours spread that they would be filling the secret “to be announced” spot on Sunday.

Their appearance marked 10 years since the band’s disastrous headline performance at the Somerset event which was marred by sound problems.

Front man Brandon Flowers reportedly vowed he would never play the festival again.

What an incredible surprise show by The Killers at John Peel that was! #Glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/BPVxYJQk24 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 25, 2017

But past issues apparently forgotten, The Killers delighted fans with an hour-long set including best known hits Human, Somebody Told Me and Smile Like You Mean It.

The packed crowd exploded into song as they joined in for closing hit Mr Brightside.

Flowers made few comments throughout the show, but joked: “You play the John Peel stage twice in your career – once on the way up and once on the way down.”

He also dedicated a rendition of recently released single The Man “to all the ladies”.

The track features on their upcoming album Wonderful Wonderful, which still does not have an official release date.

The Killers (Yui Mok/PA)

The group’s fifth record comes five years after 2012 album Battle Born – and they have been tipped to play some new material at London’s British Summer Time festival next month.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Kiefer Sutherland said “absolutely nothing could prepare” him for performing at Glastonbury as took to the Avalon stage for an hour-long set of country music.

The 24 star donned a white hat, striped shirt and waistcoat as he treated fans to a mixture of his own music and covers.

He opened with Don’t Stay Away and I’ll Do Anything, with the crowd – many clad in cowboy hats and checked shirts – singing along.

Covers included Tom Petty’s Honeybee as well as Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.