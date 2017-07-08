The Killers entertain sell-out crowd at Hyde Park

American indie-rock band The Killers played to a 50,000-strong crowd at British Summer Time.

The Las Vegas four-piece headlined the penultimate day of the Barclaycard Presents festival in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday.

Frontman Brandon Flowers thanked fans for coming to the gig as they played hits including Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me, When You Were Young and their new single The Man.

this river is wild #thekillers A post shared by Bogdan Goie (@_bogdan_g) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

The band’s appearance was billed as a “UK festival exclusive” and comes after previous headliners included Justin Bieber, Green Day and Kings Of Leon.

They shared the stage with Mancunian four-piece Elbow, at their first appearance at the festival.

Nice way to end the evening watching the killers pic.twitter.com/IZP0SW6qqD — Chris Herbert (@Taff34) July 8, 2017

Lead singer Guy Garvey told the Press Association: “We’ve played with The Killers many times, they’re lovely men, we’ve had good times.”

Elbow’s Guy Garvey (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said the band was excited to play at Hyde Park for the first time and added: “It’s such an impressive stage – the festival has got such a good reputation.”

He continued: “It was the Manchester music and artistic culture that gave us the floor to get going in the first place.”

The Killers and Elbow were also joined by British groups Tears For Fears and White Lies.