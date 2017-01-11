The Killers demand free orange chicken after finding their song lyrics in a fortune cookie
11/01/2017 - 09:07:55Back to Showbiz Home
US rock band The Killers have called for repayment in chicken after they found something resembling a copyright breach in a fortune cookie where they were dining.
Smile Like You Mean It is one of the band’s classics from their first album Hot Fuss. When seeing the lyric fall out of their after-dinner treat at Panda Express they saw a golden opportunity.
I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff. pic.twitter.com/3gJ9FebZVD— The Killers (@thekillers) January 8, 2017
Talk about making the best of a situation.
Of course the reaction to the band’s presumably tongue-in-cheek hunt for edible reparations didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter – and some think they’re in for a pretty sweet deal.
@thekillers That's a great trade. pic.twitter.com/uaiQP23Hnj— Seth Waite (@Seth_Waite) January 9, 2017
Although not everyone is convinced by their chosen dish.
@thekillers If you really do get orange chicken for life, the joke might still be on you. #DiarrheaForLife— Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) January 9, 2017
Many were just loving the sass of it all though.
@thekillers OH SNAP pic.twitter.com/7QmwrPp88B— Sarabeth (@KillerSarah) January 8, 2017
@thekillers pic.twitter.com/bAC6YtlK41— naidelyn (@notnaidelyn) January 9, 2017
Not everybody seemed to find it funny…
@thekillers— Ray Martinez (@RayMartinez) January 10, 2017
Wow... Just a tiny bit of arrogance and narcissism detected in you actually thinking the phase belongs to you.. pic.twitter.com/3wm1bVroNS
And some aren’t sure Brandon Flowers’ lyric is really exclusive to them.
@thekillers I'm thinking you owe that line to Smile by Was (Not Was) which came out 20 years before Hot Fuss.— Michael Turk (@MichaelTurk) January 9, 2017
However, others decided a bit of Photoshop could take the whole thing to the next level.
.@thekillers don't worry this has been happening a lot pic.twitter.com/UyMYDGHeMy— @midnight (@midnight) January 9, 2017
In the end though the band’s appeal paid off though – well, sort of.
.@thekillers When it comes to #OrangeChickenLove, we always mean it.— Panda Express (@PandaExpress) January 9, 2017
Quite whether this means there is indeed some chicken on its way is wholly unclear.
However, quite what reparations they’ll be asking this Twitter user for we can only attempt to imagine.
❤ @thekillers pic.twitter.com/TTtQkWCv6V— Amber in Wonderland (@AmberJedward) January 8, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here