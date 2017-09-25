The Killers are on track for UK number one with new album Wonderful Wonderful

The Killers could see early success with their new record Wonderful Wonderful, which has already shot to the top of the charts just days after its release.

Since hitting the shelves on Friday, the US band’s first studio album in five years has already hit 40,000 sales, knocking Foo Fighters’ Concrete And Gold from its prime position last week down to second place.

A top spot this week would mean a full hand of chart-toppers as previous studio collections Hot Fuss, Sam’s Town, Day & Age and Battle Born have all made number one.

The top five albums list is so far dominated by new entries, including Enter Shikari’s The Spar in third place, Van Morrison’s Roll With The Punches in fourth and BCCIV by Black Country Communion coming in fifth.

Elsewhere, The Fizz – formerly known as UK Eurovision Song Contest legends Bucks Fizz – have already reached number 11 with their first new tracks in three decades, The F-Z Of Pop.

Fergie has also entered the charts with her first studio release in 11 years, coming in at number 26 with Double Dutchess.

Over in the singles charts, Sam Smith is on the way to securing a third week at number one with his emotional new hit Too Good At Goodbyes.

Sam Smith has delighted fans with his new material (Victoria Jones/PA)

Coming in behind is Dua Lipa with New Rules followed by Post Malone and 21 Savage’s Rockstar in third.

Fourth in the list is What About Us by Pink while CNCO and Little Mix’s Latin-inspired Reggaeton Lento is currently at number five.

Other artists to shuffle up the list over the weekend include Camila Cabello, whose new solo career is proving a success with single Havana climbing from seventh to sixth place.