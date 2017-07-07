The Killers announce dates for UK and Ireland tour

The Killers have announced a Dublin date as part of a UK and Ireland tour for November 2017.

The American band will play Dublin's 3Arena on November 16th.

Tickets go on sale with Ticketmaster on Friday July 14 at 9am and they cost €65 including booking fees.

This tour will promote their new album Wonderful, Wonderful.

Pre-sale tickets are available to fan club members now and for fans pre-ordering the new album from their website.