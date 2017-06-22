The key facts and figures as Glastonbury Festival marks its 35th year
22/06/2017 - 13:56:30Back to Glastonbury Showbiz Home
The population of Somerset will soar by more than a third as thousands descend on this year’s Glastonbury festival.
At least 200,000 people – including punters and staff – will attend the event in Worthy Farm in Pilton, adding to the whole county’s usual population of 545,390.
Here are some more facts and figures about the five-day musical spectacular as it marks its 35th year:
135,000 tickets were bought for this year’s event, which sold out in 50 minutes.
£238 paid per ticket.
900-acres used for the site with a perimeter of 8.5 miles.
One million square metres of public camping space.
514 food stalls on site.
900 shops, including 150 that take card payments.
5,000 toilets provided.
3,000,000 gallons of water used every year.
21 couples plan to have a ‘handfasting’ commitment ceremony.
Nine people taken to hospital during the festival’s opening on Wednesday and paramedics attended a total of 59 incidents.
People sitting in the shade with @GlastoFest Pyramid Stage in the distance. Hottest ever day of Glastonbury Festival today - 31C now pic.twitter.com/JH8ZlU09R3— Claire Hayhurst (@clairehayhurst) June 21, 2017
31C (87.8F) temperatures on Wednesday, more than 10C (18F) higher than average.
12 Avon & Somerset Constabulary police stations across the county.
24 fire stations.
A seven-tonne 1957 Heidelberg printing press is used to print the Glastonbury Free Press newspaper.
Join the conversation - comment here