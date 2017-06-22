The key facts and figures as Glastonbury Festival marks its 35th year

The population of Somerset will soar by more than a third as thousands descend on this year’s Glastonbury festival.

At least 200,000 people – including punters and staff – will attend the event in Worthy Farm in Pilton, adding to the whole county’s usual population of 545,390.

People arrive on site as gates open (Yui Mok/PA)

Here are some more facts and figures about the five-day musical spectacular as it marks its 35th year:

135,000 tickets were bought for this year’s event, which sold out in 50 minutes.

£238 paid per ticket.

900-acres used for the site with a perimeter of 8.5 miles.

One million square metres of public camping space.

An aerial view of Glastonbury campers (Ben Birchall/PA)

514 food stalls on site.

900 shops, including 150 that take card payments.

5,000 toilets provided.

3,000,000 gallons of water used every year.

21 couples plan to have a ‘handfasting’ commitment ceremony.

Nine people taken to hospital during the festival’s opening on Wednesday and paramedics attended a total of 59 incidents.

People sitting in the shade with @GlastoFest Pyramid Stage in the distance. Hottest ever day of Glastonbury Festival today - 31C now pic.twitter.com/JH8ZlU09R3 — Claire Hayhurst (@clairehayhurst) June 21, 2017

31C (87.8F) temperatures on Wednesday, more than 10C (18F) higher than average.

12 Avon & Somerset Constabulary police stations across the county.

24 fire stations.

A seven-tonne 1957 Heidelberg printing press is used to print the Glastonbury Free Press newspaper.