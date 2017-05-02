The Katy in red steals Met Gala limelight

Pop star Katy Perry snatched the limelight early on at the Met Gala by wearing an extravagant red gown fitted with a trailing veil.

She made a slow entrance, occasionally assisted by aides, in her John Galliano-designed outfit on the red carpet as one of the first arrivals as co-chairman of the New York event on Monday night.

The pop star turned heads with her costume (Charles Sykes/AP)

Rihanna also turned heads at the event, dubbed the Oscars of the East Coast, in an outfit covered in flower-like protrusions by the fund-raiser’s honouree, Comme des Garcons founder Rei Kawakubo.

Madonna’s green camouflage costume was a safe option compared with last year’s uproar-provoking outfit that exposed her buttocks and much of her breasts.

Kim Kardashian West came in an minimalistic white dress by Vivienne Westwood, without her husband Kanye.

Kim Kardashian West surprised with a simplistic dress (Evan Agostini/AP)

But fellow Kardashian clan members Kylie and Kendall Jenner did not go for simple options.

Kylie selected a gold Versace gown while her sister wore a revealing black La Perla dress encrusted with 85,000 hand-painted crystals.

Britons were out in full force with entertainers and actors attracting attention on the red carpet.

Guildford-born model Lily Collins stunned the crowds in a black top and a billowing pink skirt with her hair cropped and dyed black.

Daisy Ridley was among the Britons at the gala (Charles Sykes/AP)

Star Wars actress and Londoner Daisy Ridley impressed in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner wore a white lace outfit by Louis Vuitton.

Cara Delevingne painted her newly-shaven head silver, matching it with a sparkling suit.

Cara Delevingne selected silver (Evan Agostini/AP)

Eddie Redmayne, in a blue tuxedo, was accompanied by his wife Hannah Bagshawe in a long purple dress.

James Corden went for a tux as well but instead opted for black. His wife Julia Carey wore a glittering gold number.

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who as a long-standing chairman had the final say over all the attendees, wore a shimmering Chanel dress.

The event’s remaining hosts dressed down – at least in comparison to Perry.

Pharrell Williams arrived in a pair of ripped Comme des Garcons jeans and a leather jacket. However his wife, Helen Lasichanh, sported a bulging red jumpsuit by Kawakubo.

Co-chairmen Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen both wore silver, with the NFL star in a tuxedo and his partner in a backless dress.

Tickets reportedly cost 30,000 dollars (more than £23,000) and tables fetched around 275,000 dollars (about £215,000) with the proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute.

It ties in with the launch of the museum’s latest exhibit, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, by the brand’s founder, now 74.

The number of attendees is believed to be fewer than the 600 last year who helped raise an estimated 13.5 million dollars (£10.5m).