The Katy in red steals Met Gala limelight
02/05/2017 - 02:17:23Back to Showbiz Home
Pop star Katy Perry has snatched the limelight at the Met Gala by wearing an extravagant red gown.
The co-chairman of the New York fund-raiser made a slow entrance on the red carpet as she was assisted by aides while wearing the costume, fitted with a long veil.
Commentators compared the outfit by John Galliano to that of Beetlejuice’s bride Lydia Deetz in the 1988 Tim Burton film.
.@metmuseum After the #METGala, Katy Perry may be marrying Beetlejuice. TBD. pic.twitter.com/ypEaR9hjFL— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 1, 2017
Fellow host Pharrell Williams arrived at the event, dubbed the Oscars of the East Coast, in a pair of ripped Comme des Garcons jeans and a leather jacket.
Co-chairmen Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen both wore silver, with the NFL star in a tuxedo and his partner in a backless dress.
The remaining chairman is American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who had the final say over all the attendees.
Why does Katy Perry look like she's about to marry Beetlejuice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uILWt9rJFb— kaitlynn (@kai_tlynn) May 1, 2017
Tickets reportedly cost 30,000 dollars (more than £23,000) and tables fetched around 275,000 dollars (about £215,000) with the proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute.
It ties in with the launch of the museum’s latest exhibit “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between”, in which the brand’s founder, 74, focused on nine themes including “clothes/not clothes”.
The number of attendees is believed to be less than the 600 last year who helped raise an estimated 13.5 million dollars (£10.5m).
Join the conversation - comment here