The Katy in red steals Met Gala limelight

Pop star Katy Perry has snatched the limelight at the Met Gala by wearing an extravagant red gown.

The co-chairman of the New York fund-raiser made a slow entrance on the red carpet as she was assisted by aides while wearing the costume, fitted with a long veil.

The pop star turned heads with her costume (Charles Sykes/AP)

Commentators compared the outfit by John Galliano to that of Beetlejuice’s bride Lydia Deetz in the 1988 Tim Burton film.

Fellow host Pharrell Williams arrived at the event, dubbed the Oscars of the East Coast, in a pair of ripped Comme des Garcons jeans and a leather jacket.

Co-chairmen Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen both wore silver, with the NFL star in a tuxedo and his partner in a backless dress.

The remaining chairman is American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who had the final say over all the attendees.

Why does Katy Perry look like she's about to marry Beetlejuice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uILWt9rJFb — kaitlynn (@kai_tlynn) May 1, 2017

Tickets reportedly cost 30,000 dollars (more than £23,000) and tables fetched around 275,000 dollars (about £215,000) with the proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute.

It ties in with the launch of the museum’s latest exhibit “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between”, in which the brand’s founder, 74, focused on nine themes including “clothes/not clothes”.

The number of attendees is believed to be less than the 600 last year who helped raise an estimated 13.5 million dollars (£10.5m).