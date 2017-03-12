The incredible trailer for Edgar Wright's Baby Driver is finally here

Director Edgar Wright has unveiled the trailer for his new crime film Baby Driver, telling fans they have “waited long enough”.

The film stars The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort as the music-obsessed getaway driver of the title, while Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm play the criminals he chauffeurs.

You've waited long enough. Here's the trailer for my new movie: 'Baby Driver'. Enjoy! https://t.co/9vHnzfgzjD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 12, 2017

It’s been four years since the British writer/director unveiled a film, and Edgar debuted the trailer and poster as the movie was screened at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and hailed by The Hollwood Reporter as “a Gone In 60 Seconds for the La La Land crowd, a True Romance that relishes the long wait before its young lovers can finally go on the lam”.

Here is the poster AND trailer for my new movie 'Baby Driver'. Can't wait for you to see: https://t.co/BdhIZnqioj pic.twitter.com/M7u6SSy7yV — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 12, 2017

The trailer shows Baby try to leave his criminal past behind after he meets a diner waitress played by Downton Abbey star Lily James but is lured into one last job.

Baby Driver is released in UK cinemas on August 16.