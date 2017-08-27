The host of Ireland's Got Talent has been revealed

It is said that Lucy Kennedy is set to host the new series of Ireland’s Got Talent on TV3.

The Six O’Clock Show presenter will act as Ant and Dec’s counterparts here on our shores as the show is set to follow the same format of the British version.

This means the show will travel up and down the country searching for Ireland’s most talented to appear in a week of live finals.

It was also reported that Denise Van Outen, comedian Jason Byrne and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage will act as the show’s judges.

Unfortunately due to a disagreement over a contract fee, Louis Walsh will not be acting as a judge.

Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, a source said, "There has been an exhausting search for the right balance.

"Denise and Jason are household names but Michelle Visage is an international star. She has personality and class and a string of incredible one-liners.

Auditions for the show are scheduled nationwide for November, with the series being broadcast on Saturday nights from January 2018.