The Hills star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby son

The Hills star Lauren Conrad has welcomed her first child with husband William Tell.

The reality TV personality-turned-fashion designer announced the arrival on Instagram with a picture of a cross stitch couple with two dogs and a baby and the words: “The Tells. And then there were 5.”

She captioned it: “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

She added on her personal website: “He is 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.

“I’ll be taking a little bit of a step back from the site over the next few weeks as we adjust to life as a family of three (five, if you count Chloe and Fitz of course…).

“But not to worry … my editorial team will be working hard to bring you tons of great content in the meantime, and I’ll still be blogging here and there when I can, bringing you updates from my life as a new mom.”

The couple married in September 2014 and Conrad announced her pregnancy on January 1 2017.

She is not the only member of The Hills cast preparing for motherhood – her co-stars Heidi Montag and Whitney Port are also pregnant .