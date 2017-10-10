The heartbreaking moment Carrie Fisher's dog watched his mum in 'The Last Jedi' trailer

The official trailer for The Last Jedi dropped last night and for Star Wars fans everywhere it was always guaranteed to be an emotional one as it is the final time they will watch Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

But nothing prepared us for seeing Carrie’s beloved french bulldog, Gary watch his mom on screen for the last time.

Gary Fisher came into the actress’ life in 2013 as a therapy dog and the two were inseparable until her death in 2016.

“Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever,” the caption of the Instagram post read along with the hashtags, #garymisseshismom.

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Here's the trailer in full:

Gary now lives with Carrie’s assistant, Corby McCoin who now runs his very busy social media accounts.

Excuse us while we run home and hug our pets.