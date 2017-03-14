The Happy Mondays are coming back with a greatest hits tour
The Happy Mondays are staging a comeback, with a greatest hits tour of Ireland and the UK.
The pioneers of the Manchester sound of the 1980s will play dates in November and December, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out).
Frontman Shaun Ryder has recently been exploring an acting career - filming a part in the new Footsoldier film.
But he says it's not something he wants to spend too much time on.
The band will play Dublin's Vicar Street on December 15 with tickets going on sale on Friday, March 17.
