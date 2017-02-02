The Great Pottery Throw Down is the most soothing thing on TV

If you’re still crying into your tea over the demise of The Great British Bake Off at the BBC, then The Great Pottery Throw Down could be your saviour.

The potter’s version of the cake contest is back for a second series at the Beeb and viewers are finding its slow-paced creativity incredibly soothing.

The would-be potters (BBC)

People were so happy to see that it was back.

Just watching the wheel had a hypnotic effect.

Could it be the new Bake Off?

It certainly ticked the innuendo box for the jug and cone challenges.

Pottery celebrity Emma Bridgewater even put in an appearance.

But let’s be honest – most viewers were admiring male model contestant Ryan over the plates and vases.

Could this series fill the Bake-Off-tent-shaped hole in our lives?
