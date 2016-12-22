The great Liam Neeson reads chapter one of A Monster Calls

A Monster Calls is a new film set to arrive in Irish cinemas on the 1st of January 2017. It's the tale a boy and his monster, based on the award-winning book by Patrick Ness and it's a pretty wonderful spectacle.

The book is also well worth reading and you can get a taste of it in this video featuring Liam Neeson reading the first chapter of the book. So settle in, grab a cup of tea and bask in one of the best voices around. Why not close your eyes and imagine the spectacular scenes too...

Neeson provides the voice for the monster in the film, which also stars Felicity Jones, Lewis MacDougall and Sigourney Weaver. It comes from director J.A. Bayona (The Impossible) and was adapted by Ness from his own novel.

See it in cinemas on the 1st of January, 2017.