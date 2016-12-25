The Great Christmas Bake Off brought back loads of old faces and it made everyone feel all fuzzy inside

There’s really only one way to make Christmas Day even more British (and great) – throw a bit of Bake Off into the mix.

The music gives me such a warm feeling #GBBOxmas — Sue Simmonds (@sue_simmonds) December 25, 2016

#GBBOxmas my two favourite things: great British bake off and Christmas 🎄🎅🏼🍰🍪 — Sarah (@_SarahhhJaneee) December 25, 2016

feel very british watching #gbboxmas under my underground quilt pic.twitter.com/eI2qBOPCPq — Ally🎄 (@alIybiddle) December 25, 2016

For the first of two Christmas specials, four old favourites from previous series of the show were invited back to the tent to whip up some festive treats.

Returning to the festive #GBBOxmas tent are:

🎄 Mary-Anne from Series 2

🎄 Ali from Series 4

🎄 Cathryn from Series 3

🎄 Norman from Series 5 pic.twitter.com/MGYLn2ikma — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 25, 2016

Viewers were over the moon to see the return of Mary-Anne.

Oh the flashbacks. Mary-anne is a GEM #GBBOxmas — Nadhirah (@peanadbutter) December 25, 2016

Forgot how much I loved Mary Anne on #GBBOxmas — Alice Lewis (@acealice) December 25, 2016

Sweetheart Norman became everyone’s adopted granddad for the day.

NORMAN'S ON MY TELLY ON CHRISTMAS DAY! WE'VE ALL GAINED A CHRISTMAS GRANDAD!!! #gbboxmas — Dave Turner (@mrdaveturner) December 25, 2016

THE LOVE OF MY LIFE IS BACK (Norman) #GBBOxmas — Jess Edwards (@Jess_Edwards_96) December 25, 2016

Cathryn brought the LOLs.

forgot how much I loved Cathryn on bake off, she is a gem #GBBOxmas — Helena (@helenabub) December 25, 2016

I still love Cathryn Dresser. I've always loved Cathryn Dresser. #GBBO #gbboxmas — Chris Riley (@criley2008) December 25, 2016

Cathryn's expressions <3 I think I love her #gbboxmas — Cat (@CommasCats) December 25, 2016

And Ali brought the swoon.

Ali 😍 a Christmas present from BBC to me #gbboxmas — Graham Eveleigh (@Classic_Graham) December 25, 2016

Ali is killing it on #gbboxmas Always thought he went out too early — Lidl Kim (@lidlkim) December 25, 2016

Though the star of the show, as ever, was Mary Berry – especially when she started talking about life before the M4 was built.

"Years ago, before the M4..." - oh Mary Berry I love you. #gbbo #gbboxmas — Sara Beirne (@sarabeirne) December 25, 2016

Centuries from now, historians will be using the terminology Mary Berry just coined: BM4 (Before the M4) #gbboxmas pic.twitter.com/SqJYOF937d — Stephanie King (@stelkisays) December 25, 2016

Before the M4? Is Mary Berry immortal? 😶🎄 #gbboxmas — StaceyLikesBooks (@ReadingAutistic) December 25, 2016

And many viewers seem to be having the same thought about what she could do with herself this time next year.

Mary Berry should do a speech after the queen on Christmas tbh. #gbboxmas — Matthew Bentley (@JustMattBentley) December 25, 2016

I wish Mary Berry was Queen #gbboxmas — Jody Porter (@jodyporter_) December 25, 2016