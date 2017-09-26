The Grand Tour hosts return but their tent stays put

TV show The Grand Tour is returning with a change to the format for its ageing and “accident-prone” hosts.

The studio tent – which travelled around the world in the first series – is staying put, in the Cotswolds.

The change comes after Richard Hammond’s car crashed and burst into flames while filming scenes, this summer, for the show, and Jeremy Clarkson ended up in hospital with pneumonia.

The only functioning member of the Grand Tour team right now. God help us. A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

But TV bosses said that viewers will see Clarkson, 57, Hammond, 47, and James May, 54, travel “through more locations than ever” while shooting scenes for the Amazon Prime Video show.

The show’s executive producer, Andy Wilman, said: “It’s clear that the most popular Grand Tour element of the show is when the chaps are roaming the globe on their big adventures and road trips, so that’s what we’re doing a lot more of for this series.”

But he added: “We’ll keep the studio in one place, and given how accident-prone they are at the minute, that can only be a good thing!”

The trio will spend more than 100 days across five continents, with locations including Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado and New York.

“Given their sore joints, struggling lungs and combined age of 158, the studio tent has been given a new home in a charming location in the Cotswolds,” a statement said.

Found it A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Hammond was flown to hospital after the crash earlier this summer, later saying he had thought “oh god, I’m going to die”.

The accident came 11 years after he suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash while filming the BBC’s Top Gear.

As part of a three-series deal, The Grand Tour will be back for two more series with the second series on Prime Video later this year.

Richard Hammond (Frantzesco Kangaris/PA)

Jay Marine, vice president of Amazon Video Europe, said: “Customers continually tell us that their favourite segments of The Grand Tour are the travelling adventures of Jeremy, Richard and James, so despite the various calamities and injuries along the way, the guys have spent this year exploring more incredible and stunning locations than ever before… and getting into more trouble of course.”

Amazon is inviting customers around the world to apply to be on the guest list for the tent in the Cotswolds.

Applications for tickets to the studio recordings of series two opens today at amazon.co.uk/GTTickets, closing at midnight on October 3.