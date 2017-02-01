The Grammys Get Lucky: Daft Punk will perform with The Weeknd

The Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk for a performance at the Grammy Awards.

The collaboration between the singer and the electronic music duo was one of a number of pairings announced on Tuesday.

The Weeknd (PA)

Anderson .Paak will take the stage with A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Grohl. Maren Morris is set to perform with Alicia Keys.

The Grammys previously announced that Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban would perform.

James Corden will host (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

James Corden of the Late Late Show will host the February 12 ceremony on CBS.

The Grammys will be held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.