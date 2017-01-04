The Founder Trailer- Michael Keaton invented McDonalds

McDonalds is pretty much the leading name in fast food today, but we're pretty sure you don't know how it all came about. It started with one man, Ray Kroc, and this is his story.

Croc took a single small time restaurant operation run by two brothers and turned it into the franchise we know today, and he did it by annoying a lot of people and never taking no for an answer. Is this the American Dream?

There's support here from the perfectly cast Nick Offerman as well as John Carroll Lynch and Laura Dern and the film comes from John Lee Hancock who made us weep with Saving Mr Banks a few years back. But it's really all about that powerhouse performance from Keaton, who is back at the top of his game these days.

The Founder is in cinemas in Ireland in Februrary, 2017.