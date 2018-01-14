The first celebrity has been voted out of Dancing On Ice

Candice Brown has become the first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.

The former winner of the Great British Bake Off was booted from the rink after a skate-off against singer Lemar in Sunday night’s show.

Asked if she was “gutted” to be leaving, Brown admitted: “Just a bit.”

“I did my best. I couldn’t have done any more,” she said.

Brown and her partner Matt Evers received the least amount of votes in last week’s show, so had to compete against the lowest placed competitors in this week’s programme – Lemar and his partner Melody Le Moal.

After both pairs skated again the judges each had to choose who to save.

Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo picked Brown, with Gardiner saying her routine was “cleaner” and Banjo noting that it was “executed much better” than Lemar’s.

Ice dancing star Jayne Torvill opted for Lemar, who she said had more difficulty in his routine. As this week’s head judge, Christopher Dean cast the deciding vote and chose to save Lemar.