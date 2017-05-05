The final Dunkirk trailer is here but offers only a brief glimpse of Harry Styles

The final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s movie Dunkirk shows Tom Hardy piloting a fighter plane, Mark Rylance rushing to the aid of stranded soldiers and just a brief glimpse of One Direction star Harry Styles seated on a beach and reaching for help wearing a lifejacket under water.

The last look at the blockbuster, which tells the story of the chaotic rescue of Allied soldiers from France early in the Second World War, opens with a voiceover saying: “What has happened is a colossal military disaster. We shall go unto the end, we shall never surrender.”

It includes aerial bombardments, sinking ships, and a beach filled with ravaged troops. German planes flying overhead bomb and machine-gun ships and soldiers on the beach below.

One Direction fans will be disappointed the trailer focuses mainly on newcomer Fionn Whitehead, who plays a soldier seeking refuge on an aid ship before it is struck by a torpedo.

The brief glimpses of Harry show him on a beach with Whitehead and in the water after the attack.

Harry Styles (Warner Bros)

Also featured in the footage are Sir Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy.

It concludes with the voiceover quoting wartime prime minister Winston Churchill’s famous speech, saying: “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall never surrender.”

Dunkirk’s first official announcement video has dropped, ahead of the film’s July 2017 release (Warner Bros. UK/YouTube)

Tom Hardy in Dunkirk (Warner Bros)

Dunkirk is released in the UK on July 21.