The Fate Of The Furious laps new films at US box office
The Fate Of The Furious has sped into first place at the US box office again.
The eighth instalment in the Fast And The Furious franchise – which stars Vin Diesel – earned $38.7 million (£30.1 million) over the weekend.
The new competition didn’t stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.
Disney’s animal documentary Born In China earned $5.1 million (£3.9 million) to open in fourth place, behind The Boss Baby with $12.8 million (£9.9 million), and Beauty And The Beast with $10 million (£7.8 million).
