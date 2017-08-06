The Dark Tower takes over number one spot in US

The long-awaited big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower has edged out Dunkirk at the US box office.

The movie – starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor – took in 19.5 million dollars (£14.9 million) to take the top spot.

The film, based on author King’s series of novels, had been in the pipeline for a decade but was subject to various delays.

The end product – directed by Nikolaj Arcel – was made for around 65 million dollars (£49.8 million).

Its takings were in line with recent expectations but shy of initial hopes for the sci fi fantasy western.

Film-maker Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk slid to second place with 17.6 million (£13.4 million) in its third week.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Sir Mark Rylance, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy and follows the evacuation of British forces from the beaches of 1940 France.

It has been a huge hit with cinema-goers and has already made 133.6 million dollars (£102.3 million) in the US.